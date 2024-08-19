Nike Air Trainer SC High “Raiders Away” Gets Official Images

A sneaker decked out in Raiders colors.

The Nike Air Trainer SC High is gearing up to drop in a new "Raiders Away" colorway. This color scheme matches the classic Oakland Raiders' away uniforms, featuring a clean combination of white, grey, and black. Although not officially linked to the Raiders fanbase, the colors align perfectly with the team's iconic look. This release showcases the versatility of the Air Trainer SC High, making it appealing not just to sports fans but to anyone appreciating a sharp, timeless design.

The sneaker is constructed with premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The predominantly white upper provides a crisp backdrop for the subtle grey and bold black accents, which highlight the shoe's dynamic contours and classic silhouette. Ideal for both athletic activities and casual wear, the "Raiders Away" colorway enhances the Air Trainer SC High's reputation for bridging the gap between sports functionality and streetwear style. Watch for this stylish iteration to hit shelves soon, offering a sophisticated twist on a beloved sneaker model.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a grey midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white leather and grey leather overlays. Black details include the Nike Swoosh on the sides and the lace supports. Further, white laces and Nike branding on the heels add the finishing touches to these classic sneakers. Overall, this pair features a great combination of black, white, and grey.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Trainer SC High "Raiders Away" will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

