Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” Officially Revealed

A new stylish colorway for a classic sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
Meet the Nike Air Max 1 SC, a classic sneaker that continues to capture hearts with its timeless design. This iconic shoe features a visible Air unit in the sole, providing cushioning and comfort for every step. The Air Max 1 SC’s simple yet stylish silhouette has made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. With its premium materials and attention to detail, this sneaker delivers both durability and a touch of elegance. The variety of colorways available allows you to choose the one that matches your personal style effortlessly.

Whether you’re exploring the city or just going about your day, the Nike Air Max 1 SC ensures a comfortable and fashionable experience. As a staple in sneaker culture, this classic silhouette remains a popular choice for those who appreciate both heritage and innovation in their footwear. Step into the timeless appeal of the Nike Air Max 1 SC and experience a blend of comfort, style, and enduring design. Now the Air Max 1 SC is getting a new, stylish colorway called “Light Bone/Violet Dust” and it’s releasing in a couple of months.

“Light Bone/Violet Dust” Nike Air Max 1 SC

Nike Air Max 1 SC
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light bone and violet rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole reveals the exposed air bubble, a staple of the Nike Air Max arsenal. The upper features lighter mesh with suede and leather overlays. Violet laces and a violet Nike Swoosh add a pop of color to the lighter sneakers. Also, a violet Nike Air Max logo is found on the tongue, and “Nike Air” is stitched in light bone into the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 SC “Light Bone/Violet Dust” is releasing on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Light Bone Violet Dust
Image via Nike
Nike Air Max 1 SC
Image via Nike

