Jordan Jumpman Team 1 “University Blue” Revealed

When it comes to silhouettes like the Jordan Jumpman Team 1, there are a lot of haters out there. Overall, the Team Jordan line definitely has its fair share of detractors. Some don’t see them as real Jordans. However, this is just being mean for the sake of it. At the end of the day, people are allowed to have their tastes. Moreover, they can absolutely choose to wear something that is a bit more accessible in terms of cost.

Despite a fairly lengthy hiatus for this silhouette, it seems like the Jordan Jumpman Team 1 is making a comeback. There are a few old colorways of this shoe that are going to be coming back to the market. This is great news for all of you out there who were fans of this offering. If you are wondering which colorways are coming back, well, look no further. below, you can see that the “University Blue” model is going to be one of them.

“University Blue” Jordan Jumpman Team 1

Image via Nike

Firstly, this sneaker is mostly covered in white leather. Even the chunky midsole here is mostly white, which is honestly to be expected. However, you really cannot go wrong with some of the aesthetics here. The UNC hits that are all throughout the shoe look amazing. For anyone who loves the Tar Heels, these may just prove to be a must-cop.

More Photos

Unfortunately, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, there is no release date for this sneaker right now. However, it seems like it will be released fairly soon for a price of $145 USD. These may not be for everyone, however, they could offer a nice dose of nostalgia. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

