Union LA x BBS x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Summer Of 96” Unveiled

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 is truly one of the greatest sneakers ever created. Although it may not be everyone’s favorite, it is definitely universally respected. This is obviously for a very good reason. This is ultimately the shoe that Michael Jordan started his signature sneaker journey with. At this point, the shoe will never actually go out of style. While some may get tired of the silhouette, it will never leave the zeitgeist. Not to mention, plenty of collaborations are keeping this shoe going.

One amazing collaboration on the Air Jordan 1 involved Union LA. This collab came out back in 2018 and is still revered by sneakerheads. Now, Union LA and Jumpman are teaming up yet again on the Air Jordan 1. However, this time around, Union LA founder Chris Gibbs is teaming up with his wife’s brand Bephie’s Beauty Supply. The Union LA x BBS x Air Jordan 1 “Summer Of 96” can now be viewed, below.

Another Union LA x Air Jordan 1… With A Twist

Image via Nike

Upon looking at the official images, it becomes quite clear what the elements of the sneaker are. There is a woven aesthetic that goes from the toe box all the way up the side of the shoe. As for the colorway itself, we get a lot of white leather with some yellow and teal highlights. Lastly, the midsole has a very cool aged look to it that brings it all together. This is the coolest collab of the year, and many sneakerheads will probably agree.

More Photos

If you are interested in this unique collaboration, you will be able to cop it as of August 24th. Moreover, it has been stated that the release date will be set at $200 USD. Overall, this is a very cool collaboration, and the uniqueness factor is definitely going to turn a lot of heads. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

