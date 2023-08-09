Air Jordan 1 “Legend Medium Brown” Coming In 2024: First Look

It has been stated time and time again on this website that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever. Overall, this is a pretty obvious statement to make. For years now, we have been getting some amazing colorways of this silhouette. It is a model that has stood the test of time, and in just a couple of years, it will turn 40 years old. Despite its age, it still holds up as a truly incredible sneaker that will never go out of style. This is a testament to its design, as well as its historical context.

Throughout 2023, this shoe has been teased quite a bit. There have been a plethora of amazing offerings that have been released. More are on the way this year, and fans are looking forward to every single offering. However, it should also be stated that 2024 is going to be a great year for the shoe as well. According to @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, there will be a few women’s exclusives. One of which is the Air Jordan 1 “Legend Medium Brown.”

“Legend Medium Brown” Air Jordan 1

The color scheme here is very simple. Firstly, the base of the sneaker is going to be black. Secondly, there are some brown overlays all the way throughout. It is a nice and solid look that is mostly made for the Fall season. However, you can definitely wear these whenever you want to.

According to the Instagram post above, this new shoe is going to come out in the Summer of 2024. However, this news has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Having said that, we should be getting some updates in the not-so-distant future. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

