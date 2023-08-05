Five Best Red Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

Some of the best red Air Jordans on the market have been released in the last few years. Of course, you have the iconic black and red “Bred” models that are extremely famous. However, there are plenty of other red Jordans that deviate from this formula. Overall, the Jumpman library is incredibly diverse, and you can’t deny some of the offerings that have been released over these last few years. Today, we are listing off some of our favorites, which can all be purchased over at Stadium Goods.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint”

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” which is meant to be a unique take on the iconic “Flint” model that fans know so well. Overall, this shoe is exactly like the “Flint” offering. However, the big change here is that the blue material is swapped out for red. It is a pretty basic concept, although it is executed to perfection. You really cannot go wrong here, even if you tried. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Secondly, we have the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red,” which is a more extreme red sneaker. No, the shoe isn’t monochromatic or anything. That said, there is a whole lot of red here, word to Playboi Carti. The Jordan 9 is oftentimes a forgotten silhouette. However, this particular model looks fantastic. You can’t deny just how bright and unique these are. As we see it, these are some massive points in the shoe’s favor. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 3 “Red Cement”

Next up, we have the infamous Air Jordan 3. This “Red Cement” colorway is exactly what you would imagine. Think “Black Cement” but with red instead of a black upper. You can probably sense a bit of a pattern here so far. That said, this is another great addition to any collection. If you love a classic silhouette and an equally iconic color scheme, then these are going to be for you. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 7 “Trophy Room”

One of the more unique additions to our list is the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 collaboration. Marcus Jordan’s boutique showed out here with an homage to the infamous “USA” Olympics colorway. White, blue, and gold can be found here, however, it is the heavy dose of red that truly shines. If you are trying to stand out from the crowd, then this is the sneaker that is going to work best for you. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe”

Lastly, we get the Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe.” Overall, this is yet another dope Jordan Brand model. It takes the Jordan 1 High OG “Bred Toe” and condenses it into a low-top sneaker. This is a fantastic formula for success, and you truly cannot go wrong with this. From the red and black highlights to the white base, this is an extremely wearable Jumpman model. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Air Jordans are your favorite, in the comments section down below.