Website Disclaimer

HotNewHipHop.com participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may earn a commission when you make a purchase through links on our website. The information provided by HotNewHipHop (“we”, “us” or “our”) on hotnewhiphop.com (the “Site”) is provided in good faith, and we make no representation or warranty of any kind, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability, or completeness of any information on the Site.

Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to you for any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of the use of the Site or reliance on any information provided on the Site. Your use of the Site and your reliance on any information on the Site is solely at your own risk.

Affiliate Partners

The Site may contain links to affiliate websites. Our affiliates include the following:

Nike

Adidas

New Balance

Stadium Goods

GOAT

Last updated on April 25, 2023