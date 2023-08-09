Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

When you think of the best sneakers ever made, the Air Jordan 1 High OG should definitely come to mind. Overall, this is the shoe that started Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker journey. Although many were skeptical of it at first, it eventually became the gold standard. Now, it is less of a basketball shoe and more of a fashion statement. It remains one of Jumpman’s most popular offerings, and that probably will never change. Consequently, it is always being fitted with new colorways.

So far in 2023, this shoe has gotten a solid amount of color schemes. However, the year is far from over. Plenty more models are being teased from now until the rest of the year. This is great news for sneakerheads as it means they will be able to load up on some new models. One of the next Jordan 1 models to be shown off, is the “Palomino” offering, which can be found below. In fact, we now have official images of this shoe.

“Palomino” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

Firstly, it should be noted that this sneaker has the same color blocking as the iconic Royal and Bred models. The base of the sneaker is mostly black leather in the form of side panels and overlays. Secondly, the Nike swoosh, back heel, and even the toe box are a nice shade of brown suede. These elements come together to create a shoe that is going to work great for the Fall.

More Photos

In a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, it was stated that this shoe would be dropping on September 2nd. Moreover, it was also revealed that the price of the shoe has been set at $180 USD. We will surely see more Jordan 1s, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

