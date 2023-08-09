Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 High OG strikes again.

BYAlexander Cole
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

When you think of the best sneakers ever made, the Air Jordan 1 High OG should definitely come to mind. Overall, this is the shoe that started Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker journey. Although many were skeptical of it at first, it eventually became the gold standard. Now, it is less of a basketball shoe and more of a fashion statement. It remains one of Jumpman’s most popular offerings, and that probably will never change. Consequently, it is always being fitted with new colorways.

So far in 2023, this shoe has gotten a solid amount of color schemes. However, the year is far from over. Plenty more models are being teased from now until the rest of the year. This is great news for sneakerheads as it means they will be able to load up on some new models. One of the next Jordan 1 models to be shown off, is the “Palomino” offering, which can be found below. In fact, we now have official images of this shoe.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Sky J Mauve” Coming Soon

“Palomino” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Air Jordan 1
Image via Nike

Firstly, it should be noted that this sneaker has the same color blocking as the iconic Royal and Bred models. The base of the sneaker is mostly black leather in the form of side panels and overlays. Secondly, the Nike swoosh, back heel, and even the toe box are a nice shade of brown suede. These elements come together to create a shoe that is going to work great for the Fall.

More Photos

In a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, it was stated that this shoe would be dropping on September 2nd. Moreover, it was also revealed that the price of the shoe has been set at $180 USD. We will surely see more Jordan 1s, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Palomino
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1
Image via Nike

Read More: Five Best Red Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.