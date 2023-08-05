Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Sky J Mauve” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is a popular sneaker in the Air Jordan line. Introduced as a mid-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 1, it quickly gained recognition and appeal. The shoe features a mix of materials, including leather and suede, and showcases various colorways to suit different tastes. With its classic silhouette and comfortable fit, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE appeals to both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts. Over the years, Jordan Brand has released multiple iterations and collaborations, ensuring a fresh and diverse selection for consumers.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE remains a sought-after choice for those seeking a blend of style and performance. Its significance in sneaker culture and continuous popularity cement its position as a timeless classic among sneaker fans worldwide. As part of the legacy, the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a favorite among basketball and fashion enthusiasts alike. With its versatility and enduring appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE continues to be a staple in many sneaker collections.

“Sky J Mauve” Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole with a crisp midsole on top. The uppers are constructed of a mauve leather base with prominent black leather overlays. Dark orange accents can be found on the Nike Swoosh, Wings logo, and on the tongue as the Jordan Air logo. Also, the laces are mauve and the sock liner and heel tab are mauve as well. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a dark but clean color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Sky J Mauve” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

