The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft is a stylish sneaker that offers a combination of classic design and modern flair. It features a mid-top silhouette that provides ankle support and a comfortable fit. The shoe showcases a premium leather upper with contrasting colors, giving it a unique and eye-catching look. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft also includes the iconic Air Jordan wings logo on the collar for a touch of authenticity. This sneaker features many premium details and works with almost any outfit.

With its durable construction and reliable traction, it is suitable for everyday wear. Whether you’re hitting the streets or going out with friends, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft is a versatile sneaker that adds a touch of style to any outfit. It is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Jordan brand who appreciate a blend of classic design and contemporary aesthetics. Overall, this is a high-quality sneaker and a cheaper option than the Jordan 1. If you are looking for a more economical sneaker, this is your pair.

“Anthracite/Light Olive” Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft “Anthracite/Light Olive” is a stylish sneaker that showcases a combination of colors. The upper of the shoe features a sleek anthracite shade, while the accents and overlays are a light olive color. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is present on the heel, adding a touch of authenticity. With its mid-top silhouette and comfortable fit, this sneaker is suitable for everyday wear. This sneaker is a versatile choice that effortlessly combines different colors to create a unique and fashionable look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft “Anthracite/Light Olive” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

