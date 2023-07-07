The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular sneaker that has maintained its popularity for years. While the High OG retains the crown, the Air Jordan 1 in mid-cut continues to be adored by fans. The shoe offers an array of impressive color schemes. Jumpman recognizes its versatility, consistently releasing bold and vibrant variations. As a result, the sneaker has garnered a dedicated following among sneakerheads. Moreover, considering its affordability and greater accessibility, why opt for the Jordan 1 High when the Mid is a more economical choice?

In 2023, there have been a ton of exceptional Air Jordan 1 Mid releases. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, which is undoubtedly positive. Fans have consistently demonstrated their eagerness to acquire these fresh iterations, and this enthusiasm is expected to continue. As a result, another new AJ1 Mid is set to make its debut— the “Vivid Orange” model, available in full-family sizing. These sneakers make a bold statement, and they’re available for everyone.

Read More: Jordan Stadium 90 “White Red” Coming Next Month

“Vivid Orange” Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Mid is definitely going to be a fan favorite. This sneaker features a colorful orange and black color scheme. This eye-catching shoe features a clean white leather upper, beautifully contrasted by vibrant orange accents that pop with intensity. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 is paired with a comfortable fit, making it an ideal choice for both fashion-forward individuals and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Overall, this pair wears a cool colorway and is available in full-family sizing.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Vivid Orange” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Washed Paisley” Officially Revealed

[Via]