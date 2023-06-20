The Air Jordan 1 Mid has been one of the most popular Jordan sneakers of the past few years. The shape, which was created as a mid-top variation of the original Air Jordan 1, gives a flexible look that easily translates from the court to the streets. The Air Jordan 1 Mid offers durability and support for daily use with its iconic mix of components. It’s just as comfortable as the Air Jordan 1 High, it just has a lower top.

The variety of colorways is what makes the Jordan 1 Mid truly special. From classic and toned-down tones to vibrant and exciting flashes, the Jordan 1 Mid does it all. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Kids “Volt/Vivid Orange” is definitely on the flashier side. This sneaker is so wild that it almost appears tailor-made for kids. The possibility of an adult version of the sneaker remains uncertain for now.

“Volt/Vivid Orange” Air Jordan 1 Mid Kids

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Volt/Vivid Orange” is certainly a loud pair of sneakers. You definitely can’t be missed if you’re wearing these anywhere. Starting at the outsole, the sneaker has a lime green bottom. That color continues throughout the sneaker in the heel and the collar and on the laces/Swoosh in the form of paint splatters. Also, the tip of the sneaker is vibrant orange and the middle of the sneaker is a deep purple. Overall, the Jordan 1 Mid “Volt/Vivid Orange” is a wild shoe that combines multiple vibrant colors in one.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike plans to release the Jordan 1 Mid Kids “Volt/Vivid Orange” on July 1st. Also, it will have a retail price of $150. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

