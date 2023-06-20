The famous Air Jordan 1 has been updated in the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low, paying respect to history while incorporating modern style. This low-top shoe has a blend of traditional design aspects with modern touches, giving it a distinctive and fashionable appearance. This red and blue edition showcases a color scheme that gives a twist while honoring the attraction of primary colors.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low delivers comfort and durability for daily use with a mix of leather and synthetic materials. Sneaker lovers can see a great combination of vintage and current aesthetics as the Jordan brand introduces this intriguing sneaker. This sneaker is the perfect option for someone who loves Jordans, but doesn’t necessarily want to pay the Jordan 1 High price tag!

Red & Blue Colorway Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

While there is not yet an official name for this Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low, sneakerheads can agree on one thing: it’s an incredibly clean-looking sneaker. Red fabric lines the inside of the sneaker, while shiny blue leather surrounds the toe box. There is also red stitching on the front of the midsole and a gold Jumpman logo on the side of the midsole. The Air Jordan logo is imprinted on the side of the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low, seamlessly blending with the rest of the body. The laces are white and the sneaker is finished off with a translucent outsole and 23 printed on the navy blue insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this sneaker will release at some point during 2023. They have also reported that the price point for this sneaker will be $105. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the sneaker world at large. More is surely on the way.

