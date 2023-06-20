The Air Jordan 1 KO is a fan favorite among sneaker lovers and basketball fans. The sneaker was first released back in 1986, the sneaker was an alternative to the Air Jordan 1. Though not fully confirmed by Nike, rumors suggest that “KO” stands for knockoff. The idea was that the Air Jordan 1 KO was a cheaper version of the Air Jordan 1 High. With that said, the Air Jordan 1 KO remains an incredibly fantastic sneaker option. It is definitely a high-quality sneaker and worth it if you are looking for a cheaper option.

The “Field Purple” colorway is not one that we have seen from Nike or Jordan before. But the Air Jordan 1 KO is not the only pair releasing in this purple, the Jordan 12 is also getting a new colorway this summer. The colorway is a great color for the summer, and it even works for the colder months. This is definitely a color that we will see in more Jordan silhouettes over time.

“Field Purple” Air Jordan 1 KO

Image via Feature

The Jordan 1 KO “Field Purple” is dressed in a clean black and purple premium satin fabric. The “Field Purple” is featured on the toe box, swoosh, and on the uppers of the sneakers. The shoes also contain a slightly speckled midsole which adds detail to the sneaker. The colorway overall fits the Jordan 1 KO model very well and creates a premium sneaker feel. The purple doesn’t overpower the sneaker and the black satin gives a luxurious vibe.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike plans to release the Air Jordan 1 KO “Field Purple” on July 1st. Also, it will have a retail price of $150. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

