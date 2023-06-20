Nike has been putting out new variations of the Nike Air Max 90 for years, and this colorway is amazing. The Air Max 90 is one of the most important and popular Nike models ever. It has retained a massive following ever since it was first released back in 1990 (hence Air Max 90). The silhouette has been able to live on for so long because of its design, versatility, and constant colorways. The Air Max 90 shows no signs of slowing down.

Nike releasing a colorway specifically designed for fall is a decision tailored for sneakerheads. Seasonal colorways are exciting and allow for more exclusivity, which sneakerheads love. Fall-themed colorways are typically darker with shades of brown, green, and a blend of orange and red. This is specifically chosen to copy the fall aesthetic perfectly. This specific pair of Nike Air Max 90s incorporates all of those aspects to create the perfect autumnal sneaker.

Dropping This Fall Nike Air Max 90

This Nike Air Max 90 is dressed in an earthy brown colorway with accents of terracotta pink. Brown leather surrounds the sneaker while black rubber accents and laced keep the sneaker recognizable. The exposed air pouch reveals a terracotta pink interior and that theme flows into the Swoosh, inner lining, and outsole of the sneaker. When you think of a fall-themed Air Max 90, it’s hard to imagine anything other than this. Nike encapsulates the aesthetic perfectly and the finished product is a beautiful sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this Nike Air Max 90 will be dropping at some point during the fall of 2023. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $130 when it does release. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

