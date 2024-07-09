Nike Air Max 90 “Armory Navy” Gets Official Images

A new colorway for the AM90.

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to release in the "Armory Navy" colorway. The upcoming "Armory Navy" edition features dark shades of blue, giving it a sleek and modern look. Also, this provides durability and breathability. Grey details accent the blue, adding depth and contrast. The white midsole offers a clean break from the darker tones, highlighting the shoe's signature Air Max cushioning. The Air Max 90 is renowned for its visible Air unit in the heel. This technology also ensures excellent shock absorption and comfort. Further, the rubber outsole, designed with a waffle pattern, provides great traction and durability.

This makes the sneaker perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. Its blend of dark blue, grey, and white creates a versatile look suitable for various outfits. The combination of materials and colors enhances the shoe's overall aesthetic. Fans of the Nike Air Max 90 will appreciate this new colorway. It maintains the classic features while offering a fresh, stylish update. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Nike Air Max 90 "Armory Navy" is sure to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

"Armory Navy" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from an armory navy mesh base with matching armory blue leather overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers in a consistent color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Armory Navy” will be released at some point this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike