Nike Air Max 90 “Olympics” Releases Tomorrow: Details

Enjoy the Olympics in style.

The Nike Air Max 90 is dropping tomorrow in a special "Olympics" colorway, celebrating the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This edition features a clean white, navy, and coconut milk color scheme, embodying the spirit of the global event. The upper is primarily white, giving it a fresh and classic look. Navy accents add a bold contrast, enhancing the shoe's design. Coconut milk tones provide a subtle, warm touch, completing the elegant color palette. The cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, ideal for various surfaces. The combination of colors is not only stylish but also symbolic of the unity and excitement surrounding the Olympic Games. The Nike Air Max 90 "Olympics" is a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. Don't miss out on this special edition dropping tomorrow. The Nike Air Max 90 "Olympics" is set to be a standout release, offering a tribute to the Olympic spirit and a stylish addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, make sure to grab a piece of this historic event while you can.

"Olympics" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a navy and coconut milk rubber sole paired with a sleek white midsole. The uppers are crafted from a white mesh base, complemented by coconut milk and navy leather overlays. Additionally, a gold Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of elegance. Finally, consistent Nike branding appears on both the tongues and heels, completing the cohesive color scheme.

More Photos

The Nike Air Max 90 “Olympics” is releasing tomorrow, July 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike