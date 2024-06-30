Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

A classic colorway for this futuristic pair.

The Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam is set to make a stylish return with the upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway. This model features a sleek, laceless design that is both modern and functional. The "Cool Grey" colorway offers a versatile, neutral tone that suits various outfits and occasions. The shoe's Flyknit upper ensures a lightweight and breathable fit. This material conforms to the foot, providing a snug and comfortable experience. Further, the laceless construction allows for easy slip-on and off, adding to its convenience. The full-length VaporMax air unit delivers exceptional cushioning and responsiveness. This technology ensures superior comfort and support, perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities.

Strategically placed rubber pods on the outsole provide added durability and traction. These features make the Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam suitable for various surfaces and conditions. The "Cool Grey" edition may include weather-resistant materials, catering to those who need a rugged shoe for diverse environments. Its sleek design and functional elements make it popular among sneaker enthusiasts. This release combines modern aesthetics with advanced technology, offering a perfect choice for all-day wear. Keep an eye out for this versatile and stylish sneaker.

"Cool Grey" Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved light grey rubber sole and a matching midsole with a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are comprised of a cool grey textile in two shades. Further, a Nike Swoosh is located near the heels on the sides. A heel tab and cool grey collar complete these shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Cool Grey” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike