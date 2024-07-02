Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Light Army” Gets Official Images

An earthy look for the AM1.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Light Army" colorway. This new release features a fresh and stylish design. The shoe has a white mesh base, offering breathability and a clean look. Light olive green suede overlays, known as "Light Army," add a touch of sophistication and a unique aesthetic. The combination of white and light olive green creates a balanced and appealing contrast. The suede overlays not only enhance the shoe's visual appeal but also provide durability and support. The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 "Light Army" maintains the classic silhouette that fans love.

Performance-wise, the Air Max 1 ’87 remains reliable. The shoe features the iconic Air Max cushioning in the midsole, ensuring comfort and support for all-day wear. The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various surfaces. The refined design and high-quality materials make this release a standout addition to any sneaker collection. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 "Light Army." Keep an eye out for this stylish and versatile sneaker, perfect for both casual and athletic wear.

"Light Army" Nike Air Max 1 ’87

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a light army and black rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey and light army suede overlays. Further, a light army Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, light army branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Light Army” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike