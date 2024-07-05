Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Vapor Green” Just Released: Still In Stock

Grab your pair before they sell out.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 is set to release in a vibrant "Vapor Green" colorway. This edition features a bold green color scheme, showcasing various shades of green throughout the design. The vibrant green tones create a fresh and eye-catching look. The mesh and suede upper blend different shades of green, adding depth and texture to the shoe. The iconic Air Max cushioning remains visible, providing comfort and support for all-day wear. The midsole is also green, harmonizing with the overall color scheme. The outsole, designed for superior traction, features a slightly darker shade of green, enhancing its durability and performance.

The green laces and tongue further complement the cohesive design. The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 "Vapor Green" is perfect for those who love bold, colorful sneakers. Its vibrant colorway makes a statement, while the classic Air Max silhouette ensures timelessness. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 "Vapor Green" is expected to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Don’t miss the chance to add this vibrant and stylish pair to your lineup.

"Vapor Green" Nike Air Max 1 ’87

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and greem rubber sole with a light green midsole that features a Nike air bubble. The uppers are constructed from a green mesh base, with electric green suede overlays in two shades. Also, a green Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Nike branding is found on the tongues as well as the heels, both in vibrant green. Finally, note that this pair is a WMNS release, so only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Vapor Green” was released at Nike.com on July 3rd in a WMNS exclusive. Further, the retail price of the sneakers is $140, and they are still in stock! Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike