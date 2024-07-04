Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Russet Orange” Officially Revealed

Embrace retro vibes with the bold and stylish sneaker.

The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage is set to debut in a fresh "Russet Orange" colorway. This release brings a retro vibe with a modern twist. The standout feature is the shaggy orange suede upper. It gives the shoe a textured, vintage feel. The sail rubber sole adds a clean contrast. It complements the vibrant upper perfectly. The combination creates a balanced look that's both bold and classic. This colorway captures the essence of the 70s while staying relevant today. It’s a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The low-top design offers versatility. It's suitable for various outfits and occasions.

Comfort is not compromised. The shoe includes a padded collar for a snug fit. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction. The "Russet Orange" colorway adds a pop of color to the Blazer lineup. It's perfect for those looking to make a statement. The shaggy suede upper is unique. It adds character to the classic design. As the release date approaches, excitement builds. The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage "Russet Orange" is expected to be a hit. It's a must-have for fans of vintage style with a modern edge. Keep an eye out for this vibrant addition.

"Russet Orange" Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of an orange shaggy suede. Also, a sail leather Swoosh is on the sides. Sail laces complete the design. Finally, Nike SB branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Russet Orange” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike