Nike Blazer Mid 77 “Waffle” Release Details Revealed

Prepare for a taste of retro flavor with the Nike Blazer Mid 77 and its upcoming "Waffle" colorway. This edition pays homage to Nike's heritage, drawing inspiration from the iconic waffle pattern found on the brand's early running shoes. The "Waffle" iteration, set to release soon, features a clean and classic design, with a white and sail color palette that echoes the simplicity of the original waffle-soled sneakers. The Blazer Mid 77's mid-top silhouette remains a timeless choice for sneaker enthusiasts, combining vintage vibes with contemporary appeal.

Anticipation is growing as fans eagerly await the release of the "Waffle" Nike Blazer Mid 77. The subtle yet nostalgic detailing, along with the comfort and style synonymous with the Blazer line, makes this iteration a sought-after addition for those who appreciate sneaker history. With its clean lines and a nod to the past, the "Waffle" Blazer Mid 77 continues the legacy of the Blazer series as a cultural icon. Whether you're strolling down the streets or adding to your collection, this upcoming release promises a classic and tasteful touch with a vintage twist. Step into retro style with the Nike Blazer Mid 77 "Waffle" edition.

“Waffle” Nike Blazer Mid 77

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Cream leather constructs the uppers, with small suede overlays that give the shoes some texture. The NikeSwoosh is featured with a waffle print, giving the sneakers some meaning to their name. Cream laces and a waffle-themed tongue complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Mid 77 “Waffle” will be released at some point in March. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

