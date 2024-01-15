Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Blue Gaze/Total Orange” Drop Details

Step into comfort and style with the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 and its upcoming "Blue Gaze/Total Orange" colorway. This edition of the Zoom Vomero 5 combines a calming blue hue with vibrant total orange accents, creating a visually striking and energetic design. The "Blue Gaze/Total Orange" iteration, set to release soon, showcases the Zoom Vomero 5's renowned cushioning technology and supportive structure. The sneaker's low-top design ensures versatility for various activities, whether you're hitting the gym or exploring the streets.

Anticipation is growing among sneaker enthusiasts eager to experience the comfort and aesthetics of the "Blue Gaze/Total Orange" Nike Zoom Vomero 5. The combination of soothing blue tones and bold orange highlights adds a lively touch to the classic running shoe. With its clean lines and advanced performance features, the "Blue Gaze/Total Orange" Zoom Vomero 5 continues to capture attention as a symbol of athletic style. Whether you're a dedicated runner or simply seeking a comfortable and stylish option, this upcoming release promises to deliver both in a refreshing colorway.

“Blue Gaze/Total Orange” Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange and black rubber sole with a white midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature a black, grey, orange, and blue color scheme. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and an orange Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a colorful scheme and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Blue Gaze/Total Orange" is releasing at some point during the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

