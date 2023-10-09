Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pacific Moss” Release Details

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, a renowned running shoe, is generating excitement with its upcoming "Pacific Moss" colorway. This new release introduces a refreshing blend of colors, featuring Pacific Moss green and earthy tones. The shoe's upper showcases a mix of materials, including mesh and suede overlays, for both breathability and durability. The Vomero 5 is celebrated for its plush Zoom Air cushioning, providing runners with exceptional comfort and responsiveness on the track or pavement. It's a shoe designed for those seeking a smooth and cushioned ride.

The "Pacific Moss" edition maintains the Vomero 5's signature retro-inspired design, with a chunky midsole and a unique lacing system. The distinctive look is complemented by the bold use of green and brown hues throughout the shoe. Whether you're an avid runner or simply appreciate stylish and comfortable sneakers, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Pacific Moss" is poised to make a statement. Its fusion of performance and aesthetics ensures that it stands out both on the track and in casual settings. Get ready to lace up and experience the comfort and style this shoe has to offer.

"Pacific Moss" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a Pacific moss green midsole. Green materials construct the uppers, with more green suede overlays. A black Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides, and the laces are also a dark olive. More Nike branding can be found on the tongue and also on the heel. Overall, this colorway blends in very well and doesn't feature any vibrant or eye-catching colors, which is the perfect sneaker for some people. This silhouette has been ont the rise recently, and we could see many more colors soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pacific Moss” will be released in Spring of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

