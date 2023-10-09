Nike Air Flight Huarache “Photon Dust” Drop Details

Photon Dust hits the Nike Air Flight Huarache.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache was introduced in the early 1990s and has been a mainstay in the sneaker world ever since. The groundbreaking Huarache technology and distinctive neoprene structure of the Air Flight Huarache raised the bar for athletic footwear. The Nike Air Flight Huarache is distinguished by its neoprene inner sleeve, which wraps around the foot and offers a snug feel. With the lockdown support and stability, anybody can confidently perform explosive moves.

In addition to its useful features, the Air Flight Huarache has a stunning visual appeal. The vivid color choices and futuristic design that resemble an exoskeleton have attracted the attention of sneaker lovers all across the world. Believe it or not, the inspiration came from Tinker Hatfield's love of waterskiing. The Air Flight Huarache is still a classic and highly sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. This pair in particular is really going to get people excited as it features a recognizable color scheme.

"Photon Dust" Nike Air Flight Huarache

Nike Air Flight Huarache
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a mostly light upper with accents of grey and black on the inner lining. The bulk of the support for the sneaker is black, including the ankle band which also features a red accent. The outsole is mostly black with a white geometric shape down the middle. The tongue of the sneaker showcases red accents in the form of the Air Huarache logo. The sneaker is pretty well constructed with the colorway as there is just enough color to pop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Flight Huarache “Photon Dust” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Photon Dust
Image via Nike
Nike Air Flight Huarache
Image via Nike

