Nike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low, an iconic skateboard shoe, is on the verge of exciting sneakerheads with its upcoming "Mystic Red" colorway. This highly-anticipated release showcases a blend of style and performance. In the "Mystic Red" iteration, the SB Dunk Low features a primarily white leather upper, offering a classic yet versatile look. The white serves as a clean canvas for the bold "Mystic Red" accents that steal the spotlight. The red hues grace the Swoosh, laces, outsole, and tongue branding, adding a vibrant and energetic touch to the shoe's design.

Built for skateboarding, the SB Dunk Low ensures optimal board feel and cushioning with its responsive Zoom Air unit in the heel. It provides the support and comfort needed for intense skate sessions, making it a favorite among skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its combination of classic aesthetics and eye-catching red details, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" is set to make a statement both on and off the skateboard. It's a shoe that embodies style, performance, and the spirit of skate culture, making it a must-have for sneaker aficionados and skaters.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Bred” Coming Soon

"Mystic Red" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a speckled burgundy rubber sole, with a matching midsole. A light red suede constructs the base of the sneakers, with slightly darker red suede overlays. A teal blue suede Swoosh adorns the sides, and teal SB Dunk Low branding graces the tongues. The heel also features more teal Nike branding. Overall, this pair features an all-suede look with an array of vibrant colors throughout.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “Valentine’s Day” will be released in February of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Game Royal/Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

[Via]