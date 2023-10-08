Nike Air Max 1 “Bred” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1, often called the "Air Max 1" or "AM1," is a true legend in the world of sneakers. Introduced in 1987, it was the very first shoe to showcase Nike's revolutionary Air cushioning technology, designed by Tinker Hatfield. What sets the Air Max 1 apart is its iconic visible Air unit in the sole, which not only delivers exceptional comfort and cushioning but also became a defining aesthetic element. The shoe's design is a timeless blend of sporty and stylish, making it a versatile choice for both athletic performance and everyday wear.

Over the years, the Air Max 1 has seen countless colorways and collaborations, cementing its status as a cultural icon. From vibrant and bold to clean and understated, there's an Air Max 1 to suit every taste and occasion. The Air Max 1's enduring popularity is a testament to its enduring design, comfort, and its pivotal role in sneaker history. Whether you're a die-hard sneakerhead or simply looking for a classic and comfortable pair of shoes, the Nike Air Max 1 remains a go-to choice that stands the test of time.

"Bred" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole which features a red Nike Air bubble below the heels. A black mesh constructs the base with black suede overlays. Red accents continue as a small Swoosh is found near the toebox and the tongue features Nike branding. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in red.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 "Bred" is going to drop during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

