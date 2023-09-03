Nike Air Max 1 “Red Stardust” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 is an iconic sneaker that revolutionized the footwear industry. Introduced in 1987, it was the first shoe to showcase visible Air cushioning technology, designed by Tinker Hatfield. The Air Max 1’s impact was immediate, capturing the attention of athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. With its distinctive design, the Air Max 1 features a mesh and suede upper, providing comfort and durability. The visible Air unit in the sole not only offered superior cushioning but also became a stylish statement.

Over the years, Nike has released various colorways, making it a versatile choice for fashion-forward individuals. Due to its popularity, the Air Max 1 has become a cultural icon, crossing over from sports to streetwear. Its timeless design and comfort make it suitable for everyday wear. As a symbol of innovation and style, the Nike Air Max 1 remains a sought-after classic in the world of sneakers. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in different shades of red, and it’s going to be a hit.

Read More: Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit “Pink Blast” Officially Unveiled

“Red Stardust” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple, black, and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole that contains a Nike air bubble. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent light pink and red suede overlays. White laces and a white sock liner complete the design. Red Nike branding can be located on the tongue and also on the heels. Overall, this pair features different shades of red with white and sail accents, creating the perfect color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Red Stardust” will be released on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Premium “Oil Green” Official Photos

[Via]