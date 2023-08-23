Nike Air Max 1 “Familia” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 is a legendary sneaker that has left an indelible mark on both the sports and fashion scenes. Bursting onto the scene in 1987, it revolutionized footwear with its visible Air cushioning and sleek design. The Air Max 1 embodies both comfort and style, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Its timeless silhouette and range of colorways make it a versatile choice for various occasions.

Latino Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15th to October 15th, is a time to honor the contributions of Latino cultures to the United States. This celebration highlights the richness and diversity of Latino heritage and its impact on American society. Nike’s recognition of Latino Heritage Month is evident through special releases like the Nike Air Max 1 designed to pay tribute to this important occasion. This collaboration not only represents a fusion of culture and fashion but also serves as a meaningful way to showcase the influence of Latino culture within the sneaker community and beyond.

“Familia” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a multi-colored rubber sole, with green, yellow, red, and pink playing a role. A sail midsole and an exposed air bubble allow for style and comfort for these shoes. The uppers are constructed of a combination of multiple materials, including leather, suede, and corduroy. A tan leather serves as the base with many colorful overlays present, in different materials. A pink corduroy Nike Swoosh is on the sides and pink Nike Air branding can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Familia” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

