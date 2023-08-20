ASICS GEL-Lyte III “Butterflies” Officially Unveiled

The ASICS GEL-Lyte III is returning.

BYBen Atkinson
The ASICS GEL-Lyte III is a sneaker made by ASICS. It first came out in 1990. The shoe is known for its split tongue design. The ASICS GEL-Lyte III is liked by sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate retro styles. Its unique look and history make it a popular choice. The shoe’s sole offers comfort for daily wear. With its recognizable appearance, the ASICS GEL-Lyte III appeals to both casual wearers and those who value its design. They frequently release it in a range of color choices.

ASICS’ focus on sportswear is evident in the GEL-Lyte III. The shoe’s split tongue and logo contribute to its popularity. It’s suitable for different occasions, both casual and active. Whether you’re seeking a throwback vibe or simply comfortable footwear, the ASICS GEL-Lyte III offers a blend of classic design and practicality. Its presence in sneaker culture and its enduring appeal highlight its significance over the years. Now the sneaker is releasing in a colorway dubbed “Butterflies” and it’s definitely vibrant.

“Butterflies” ASICS GEL-Lyte III

ASICS GEL-Lyte III
Image via ASICS

The sneakers feature a deep pink and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are where these sneakers get interesting. Completely covered in a black and white butterfly print, the uppers showcase pink accents around the hashtag logo and on the sides/heels, serving as the GEL-Lyte logo. Overall, these sneakers are definitely intricate and vibrant. These are definitely a fashion statement and a testament to great sneaker design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the ASICS GEL-Lyte III “Butterflies” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date, but you can expect them to be abour $120. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Butterflies
Image via ASICS
ASICS GEL-Lyte III
Image via ASICS

