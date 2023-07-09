The ASICS GEL-Lyte III is a classic sneaker known for its simple design and comfort. With its retro-inspired build and durable construction, it has become a popular choice among sneaker lovers. The shoe has the GEL cushioning system, providing excellent shock absorption and support for all-day wear. The GEL-Lyte III also offers a secure and adjustable fit with its unique split tongue design, allowing for easy on and off. It’s a great ASICS sneaker and is built with high-quality materials.

The upper is made from a combination of materials, including leather and mesh, which offer breathability and durability. The rubber outsole ensures reliable traction on various surfaces. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or someone looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe option, the ASICS GEL-Lyte III is a reliable choice that effortlessly combines retro aesthetics with modern comfort. Overall, these are stylish sneakers that are also built for performance and maximum comfort.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” In-Hand Photos

“Taupe Pack” ASICS GEL-Lyte III

Image via ASICS

These sneakers were released in two complementing color schemes, with one pair a darker brown and the other a lighter tan. Both sneakers feature a rubber sole and a lighter midsole. Leather and mesh dominate the uppers and both sneakers are almost completely covered in their respective color. Both sneakers feature an earthy tone and with soft materials, create a stylish and seamless effect. Overall, these sneakers are executed perfectly and they are available to purchase right now. Sneakers do not usually release in complimenting packs like this, so it’s a treat that these ASICS are releasing with a matching pair.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the ASICS GEL-Lyte III “Taupe Pack” is available for purchase right now. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $130 on asics.com. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via ASICS

Image via ASICS

Read More: ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivory/Clay Grey” Coming Soon

[Via]