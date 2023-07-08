The Air Jordan 5 is nothing short of a legendary sneaker. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, this iconic silhouette showcases the perfect fusion of style and performance. The Jordan 5 features several unique elements that set it apart, including the distinctive fighter plane-inspired design aspect. Throughout the years, the Air Jordan 5 has seen many different colorways and collaborations, becoming a sneaker for artistic expression and history. This pair, dressed head to toe in a burgundy colorway, is sleek and elegant and will be a fan favorite when it drops.

Recently, we have seen the Air Jordan 5 teased in an A Ma Maniere collaboration. We have also seen the Jordan 5 rumored to be a collaboration with renowned producer, DJ, and media personality, DJ Khaled. Now sneakerheads can rejoice as the Air Jordan 5 is making a return in a sleek, rich “Burgundy” colorway released early next year. This colorway is definitely going to be a hit and it is the perfect color combination for the hyped Air Jordan 5.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory” Exclusive Mock-Up Photos

“Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. These sneakers feature an icy blue sole and a burgundy midsole with accents of gray. The upper is almost completely burgundy leather with icy blue mesh on the side patch. Also, the tongue and heel feature Jumpman logos in both burgundy and gray respectively. Overall, this pair is dressed in a cohesive, two-tone color scheme. We have no doubt that this pair will be a big hit when it hits the market.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this Air Jordan 5 is now going to drop on August 12th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $225 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Air Humara “Light Bone/High Voltage” Official Photos