Nigel Sylvester Confirms Only "Firewood Orange" Brick By Brick Air Jordan 4

BY Ben Atkinson
ComplexCon 2025
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Nigel Sylvester attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Nigel Sylvester confirms only the "Red" Brick By Brick Air Jordan 4 will release, shutting down rumors about other colorways.

Nigel Sylvester has officially confirmed major news about his Brick By Brick collection. The BMX legend stated that only the "Firewood Orange" colorway will release to the public. Other colorways that surfaced online have no plans for an official launch.

Fans spotted purple and blue versions of the Brick By Brick design in recent months. These sightings generated massive speculation about potential future releases for the collaboration. However, Nigel himself has now shut down those rumors completely and definitively.

The "Firewood Orange" remains the sole colorway that will release. This confirmation comes directly from Nigel Sylvester making it official and indisputable information. The purple and blue versions were likely samples or friends and family exclusives.

The Brick By Brick collection represents Nigel's creative vision merging BMX culture with sneaker design. The "Firewood Orange" colorway features unique textures and materials throughout its construction entirely.

Special details celebrate Nigel's journey and influence within both BMX and sneaker communities. Having only one public release makes the "Firewood Orange" even more special for collectors.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

The Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" in Firewood Orange has this really distinctive burnt orange suede upper that immediately catches your eye. The texture looks premium with that rich nubuck material covering most of the shoe giving it depth and character.

You can see the classic Jordan 4 silhouette with its iconic mesh panels on the sides and that distinctive support wing design. The firewood orange tone is earthy and bold working as both a neutral and statement color at the same time.

Black accents appear on the midsole, eyelets, and Jumpman branding providing nice contrast against all that orange. The overall construction looks solid with visible Air units in the heel for that classic Jordan cushioning.

Special Brick By Brick detailing likely appears throughout celebrating Nigel's BMX heritage and creative vision. The colorway has this warm vibe that makes it super versatile for casual fits.

