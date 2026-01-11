New Images Surface of Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" Dropping Later This Year

New detailed images of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" have emerged online. This highly anticipated colorway is confirmed to release later in 2026. The special packaging features the iconic "IMAGINE IF…?" branding that defines the Banned series.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” will be released on May 16th, 2026.

The "Banned" story remains one of the most legendary narratives in sneaker history. The NBA famously banned the original colorway resulting in Michael Jordan getting fined per game.

This created massive publicity and helped launch the Air Jordan brand into stardom. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" brings that iconic color blocking to the low-top silhouette.

The packaging alone makes this release feel special with its thought-provoking messaging throughout. Special details appear throughout the shoe including dates and branding commemorating the historic moment.

The insoles feature unique graphics that tell the story of the NBA ban. This isn't just another colorway but a celebration of Jordan Brand heritage. Jordan Brand continues leveraging the Banned story across different silhouettes and releases successfully.

The narrative remains powerful enough to generate excitement decades after the original controversy. Collectors appreciate releases that connect to meaningful moments in basketball and sneaker history.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Price

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" features that classic black and red color scheme we all know from the legendary banned story. Black leather makes up most of the upper with a really nice tumbled texture giving it that premium feel throughout.

Bold varsity red hits the toe box, swoosh, heel counter, and collar areas creating that iconic contrast. You can see the special packaging with "IMAGINE IF...?" branding in red text which adds serious collector appeal to the release.

The white midsole provides clean separation between the upper and the red rubber outsole down below. Inside the collar there's "10.18.84" stamped which references the date the original colorway was supposedly banned by the NBA.

The perforated detailing on the toe box adds breathability while maintaining that classic Jordan 1 aesthetic everyone loves. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.