New Images Surface of Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" Dropping Later This Year

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-1-low-banned-sneaker-news
Image via prm cotd
New images reveal the Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" with special "IMAGINE IF...?" packaging, releasing later in 2026 in classic black and red.

New detailed images of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" have emerged online. This highly anticipated colorway is confirmed to release later in 2026. The special packaging features the iconic "IMAGINE IF…?" branding that defines the Banned series.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” will be released on May 16th, 2026. 

The "Banned" story remains one of the most legendary narratives in sneaker history. The NBA famously banned the original colorway resulting in Michael Jordan getting fined per game.

This created massive publicity and helped launch the Air Jordan brand into stardom. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" brings that iconic color blocking to the low-top silhouette.

The packaging alone makes this release feel special with its thought-provoking messaging throughout. Special details appear throughout the shoe including dates and branding commemorating the historic moment.

The insoles feature unique graphics that tell the story of the NBA ban. This isn't just another colorway but a celebration of Jordan Brand heritage. Jordan Brand continues leveraging the Banned story across different silhouettes and releases successfully.

The narrative remains powerful enough to generate excitement decades after the original controversy. Collectors appreciate releases that connect to meaningful moments in basketball and sneaker history.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Price

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Banned" features that classic black and red color scheme we all know from the legendary banned story. Black leather makes up most of the upper with a really nice tumbled texture giving it that premium feel throughout.

Bold varsity red hits the toe box, swoosh, heel counter, and collar areas creating that iconic contrast. You can see the special packaging with "IMAGINE IF...?" branding in red text which adds serious collector appeal to the release.

The white midsole provides clean separation between the upper and the red rubber outsole down below. Inside the collar there's "10.18.84" stamped which references the date the original colorway was supposedly banned by the NBA.

The perforated detailing on the toe box adds breathability while maintaining that classic Jordan 1 aesthetic everyone loves. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
