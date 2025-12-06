Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Receives 2026 Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is officially set to drop in May 2026, marking the return of one of the most important stories in sneaker history. Even though this isn’t the original high-top, the low version still taps into the same legacy that helped spark the entire Air Jordan phenomenon.

The “Banned” narrative dates back to 1985, when the NBA penalized Michael Jordan for wearing black and red sneakers that violated the league’s uniform rules. Nike turned that into a marketing machine, using the controversy to build the mythology behind the Air Jordan 1.

This release keeps that energy alive with a clean black and red build that mirrors the classic look. The leather panels, bold red toe box, and matching Swoosh all stick close to the pair that started it all.

The heel features the subtle “X” mark, tying back to the banned storyline and giving the sneaker its identity. It adds a nostalgic element without feeling forced. With the AJ1 Low OG line continuing to gain traction, this colorway will hit both hardcore collectors and newer fans.

The history behind it guarantees attention, and the May release will land right before summer, giving it even more momentum. Expect a fast sellout when this pair goes live.

Read More: Why Adidas Just Won Its Kanye West Lawsuit In Federal Court

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” comes in a black and red leather build. The red toe box stands out and gives the shoe a strong first look. The black panels add contrast and keep the shape familiar.

The red Swoosh matches the laces and heel and the heel also shows a faint “X” graphic. The Wings logo sits above it in black. The midsole is white, and the outsole is bright red.

Further, the materials look soft and textured. Overall, it feels like a clean and wearable take on the classic banned color scheme.