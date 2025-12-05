Why Adidas Just Won Its Kanye West Lawsuit In Federal Court

BY Ben Atkinson 134 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
This ruling gives Adidas a cleaner legal path forward, but the larger story is still unfolding. The Yeezy era shaped modern sneaker culture, and its collapse continues to echo through both the brand and the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
A court dismissed a lawsuit claiming Adidas hid Kanye West’s misconduct, ruling the company did warn investors of the risks.

Adidas seems to ahve just closed the book on one of its biggest legal battles tied to its long and complicated partnership with Kanye West. A federal appeals court in San Francisco dismissed a shareholder lawsuit that accused the company of hiding Ye’s misconduct from theinvestors.

The court said Adidas had already given clear warnings about the risks of working with big celebrities. In other words, investors should have understood that a partnership of this scale always carries uncertainty.

The lawsuit came from HLSA-ILA Funds, which claimed Adidas knew about Ye’s inappropriate behavior as early as 2018 but failed to disclose it. The group argued that the company’s silence contributed to stock drops in 2022 after Adidas cut ties.

The partnership began in 2013 and became one of the most profitable collaborations in sneaker history. But it fell apart fast once reports surfaced about workplace misconduct and Ye’s public antisemitic remarks.

Adidas was forced to walk away, and several other brands followed. The court’s ruling gives Adidas some breathing room, but the financial effects of the breakup are still real.

The company reported a small decline in North American sales in 2024, driven mostly by reduced Yeezy releases. Even with cases like this behind them, the long-term adjustment away from Yeezy revenue continues.

Read More: Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95 Drops In “Black” & “Sail” This Week

Kanye West Adidas Lawsuit

The lawsuit essentially argued that Adidas knew about Kanye West’s troubling behavior for years but chose not to warn investors. The plaintiffs claimed this silence misled shareholders and played a role in the stock dip that followed Adidas cutting ties in 2022.

Adidas pushed back, saying it had already made the risks of working with high-profile celebrities clear. The court agreed, ruling that investors should have understood the unpredictability that comes with figures like Ye. The decision removes a major legal threat for Adidas, but it does not erase the messy fallout of the partnership.

This ruling gives Adidas a cleaner legal path forward, but the larger story is still unfolding. The Yeezy era shaped modern sneaker culture, and its collapse continues to echo through both the brand and the industry.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Set To Dominate Holiday 2026

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.7K
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement Sneakers Adidas Wins Class Action Lawsuit Involving Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments & More 2.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.9K
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.9K
Comments 0