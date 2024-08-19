Adidas Wins Class Action Lawsuit Involving Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments & More

After over a year of the lawsuit being filed, Adidas walks out unscathed (for the most part).

It appears that Adidas is coming out with a pretty major win in court. According to an exclusive piece from AllHipHop, the sneaker and apparel giant is avoiding potentially hefty lawsuit from company investors. This legal battle has been going on for over a year now and it stems Adidas not voicing the internal concerns about Kanye West to the public. The HRSA-ILA were the ones responsible for filing the suit and they felt that the German shoe company was specifically keeping Ye's conduct under wraps from 2013-2018. Overall, Adidas won this lawsuit thanks to there not be enough solid evidence "showing misleading statements that could have swayed investor choices".

"Certainly, that Ye allegedly engaged in such behavior while working with adidas is troubling. This Court does not condone what Ye allegedly did. But the question before this Court is not whether to admonish Ye or hold Adidas morally accountable for Ye’s conduct", Judge Karin J. Immergut said. Later, she went on to question, "This Court is faced with a precise legal question: has [HRSA-ILA Funds] sufficiently pleaded facts showing that Adidas misled investors and thereby committed federal securities fraud? On the current record before this Court, the answer is no".

Adidas Survives A Huge Lawsuit

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: A detail view of an Adidas logo during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2024 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The HRSA-ILA was a firm believer that Adidas knew about how ugly this partnership could have gone with Kanye West since 2013. If you remember, there were some truly odd and outlandish things that Ye did early on in his tenure with the three stripes. That included the Georgia MC having executives watch adult films at his Manhattan apartment and him drawing a sw***ka on a shoe during a meeting in Germany. Of course, things then spiraled further when he went on his various anti-Semitic rants in the 2020s.