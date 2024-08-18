Tinashe Unveils "Quantum Baby" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other great releases from the R&B world this week came from Fousheé, Coco Jones, Mary J. Blige, and Fabolous. Which one was your favorite?

Summer's almost over, but that doesn't mean our latest R&B Season playlist update is any less fiery. Moreover, we're here once again to round up the best of the best releases in the genre that dropped this week. Up first is the new album from Tinashe, Quantum Baby, which marks the second part of the trilogy she started with BB/ANG3L. It's a shorter project with only eight cuts, so you know that the all killer, no filler policy is very much in effect. If you're looking for a taster to get a vibe of the LP, we'd recommend you check out the catchy and bouncy "No Broke Boys" for you to start your quantum journey.

Elsewhere on this R&B Season playlist update, we also have a new single from Fousheé to talk about, "war." Ahead of her next project release, she's been dropping a lot of material as of late, and her various directions have fans very excited for what's to come. This time around, this song takes on more of a reggae inspiration with sharply strummed guitar chords and light vocal melodies. Overall, it's a very chilled-out and easy-going record that balances out some of the bombastic energy of previous singles.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

In addition, we also wanted to shout out this new track from Coco Jones, "Sweep It Up." This is among the most classically R&B-sounding inclusions you'll hear on this playlist update thanks to cavernous brass, a snap beat, and glittering percussive embellishments. Of course, Jones' smooth and harmonious vocal performance also sets us right in the genre's golden age. For all the hardcore fans out there, this is one of the sweetest and most lush singles you'll find this week.