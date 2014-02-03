Mary J. Blige is without doubt one of the most successful and respected R&B artists to ever do it, having been fully embraced by the hip-hop community as well. Since rising to fame after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album What's The 411? in 1992, the nine-time GRAMMY award winner has gone on to release nine more albums, two live projects and five compilations. Throughout her prolific career, she's collaborated with the likes of Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Nas, Monica, Lil' Kim, R. Kelly and countless others, and continues to put in work to this day. Despite being hit with a $3.4 million tax lien recently, she released a well-received Christmas album. Stay tuned for updates on her situation.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images