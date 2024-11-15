Mary J. Blige Expresses "Gratitude" On Her Potential Final Album

All these later and Mary J. is still killing it.

Blige added, "I feel good. I have jobs and opportunities. I’m healthy. My family’s healthy. I have people around that care for me and love me. And I have amazing fans. I’m so grateful to my fans for all the years of love that they’ve given me and support." We will just have to keep tabs on her going forward, especially when she heads out on tour. Mary J. Blige is taking Gratitude across the US starting at the end of January and wrapping things up on April 14. The For My Fans Tour will also include openers Ne-Yo and Mario , so it could be a nice victory lap for what's been a stellar career.

One of the steadiest and most consistent R&B talents of the modern era may be hanging it up soon. Mary J. Blige is back with her 15th studio album, Gratitude , and during the rollout she revealed that she's considering retirement. "It might be the last studio album . It might be," she told People. Then, on top of that, the New York native came across as at peace with where she's at in her life thanks to music. In speaking with the daytime talk show Sherri about the title of the album, she said, "It’s called Gratitude because that’s where I am. I mean, look at my life right now. I’m in a constant state of gratitude."

