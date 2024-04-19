Mary J Blige Responds To Flavor Flav Comparing Her To Taylor Swift

She agrees that they have similar songwriting styles.

BY Lavender Alexandria
Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Taylor Swift continues to be on top of the world. Overnight she released her new album The Tortured Poets Department. After weeks of teasing, the record leaked a few days in advance of its release but she had a pretty great response. Just two hours after dropping the album, she revealed that it was actually a double album and unleashed an entire second half of the project with 15 more songs. Amid a sea of Taylor discussion, Mary J Blige reacted to being compared to the biggest star in music.

The comparison came from Flavor Flav, who revealed himself to be one of the most surprising Swifties out there. He stopped by a show on her eras tour last year and then spoke about the pop star during a radio interview earlier this year. Now Blige is reacting to the comparison during a recent interview with People. “I mean, I love Taylor Swift. She sings about what’s going on in her life. It’s kind of similar because she definitely gives you a piece of a relationship in a minute and whatever she may be dealing with. And that’s just her therapy. That’s just her way of expressing herself through her song, and people relate, Blige said. Check out her full interview discussion Swift, her next album, and more below.

Read More: Mary J. Blige's "My Life" Turns 29

Mary J Blige Loves Taylor Swift Comparison

Blige continued discussing the comparison between her and Swift. “It’s definitely kind of the same thing. I use my music as my therapy and a way to escape, or a way to express myself and just say how I’m feeling. What else are we going to do?” she concluded.

Last year, Mary J Blige shut down rumors that she was going to do a "Verzuz" in hilarious fashion. "I could put the What's The 411 album on and just walk away," she said when asked about it. What do you think of Mary J Blige's reaction to Flavor Flav comparing her to Taylor Swift? Do you agree with the two artists having similar songwriting styles? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mary J Blige To Give Away $30k Scholarship

