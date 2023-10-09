Mary J Blige To Give Away $30k Scholarship

Mary J. Blige is no stranger to giving back and she's doing it once again. She's part of a new scholarship aiming at helping make higher education more affordable for one lucky recipient. According to The Shade Room, she's teaming up with Pepsi to award a substantial $30k scholarship to one lucky student at Hampton University. The news first broke a few days ago and the application period for the scholarship is underway now.

The Shade Room also shared some details on the academic award. "There are additional requirements to be a candidate for the Strength of a Woman scholarship. The sophomore woman must have full-time enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Additionally, she must be studying “business administration, marketing, arts, finance, or creative design.” They also clarify that it won't be Blige herself selecting the winning student, but Scholarship America. Check out all the info on the scholarship below.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Queen Of Hip Hop-Soul” Worth?

Mary J. Blige's Strength Of A Woman Scholarship

Earlier this year Hot 97 joined many in the rap field by putting on a celebrating of the genre's 50th anniversary. For their celebration they pulled out all the stops. They recruited Wu-Tang Clan, Mariah Carey, EPMD, Sean Paul, and of course Mary J. Blige. She's no stranger to hanging out with rap royalty either. Last month she was in attendance at Nas' 50th birthday party alongside Diddy, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, and more.

She also crossed paths with Nas earlier this year when they both performed at the Blue Note Jazz Festival. They took the stage alongside Chance The Rapper, Nx Worries, Cordae, De La Soul and many more for the impressive music lineup in Napa, California. She also put on her own even earlier this year. The Strength Of A Woman Summit featured some all-star contributors and seems to have laid some of the groundwork for her scholarship given the title. What do you think of Mary J. Blige's new scholarship for female students? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Mary J Blige Shoots Down “Verzuz” Rumors: “I Could Put The ‘What’s The 411’ Album On & Just Walk Away”

[Via]