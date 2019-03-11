scholarship
- MusicMary J Blige To Give Away $30k ScholarshipThe scholarship will be going to a lucky student at Hampton University. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala Gathered All The StarsLil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Hov's mother Gloria Carter, and A$AP Ferg were among the famous attendees.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Gives Howard University $350,000 In Scholarships & GrantsDurk will give two students from his home city of Chicago $50,000 each to attend the HBCU.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicToronto Woman Earns Scholarship To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School Samantha Samaka will attend LIU thanks to the hip hop mogul's business. By Lamar Banks
- SportsGators QB Recruit Loses Scholarship After Rapping N-WordMarcus Stokes was very apologetic for his actions.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Awards $1 Million In Scholarships To Students At HBCUsTravis Scott is giving out $1 million in scholarships to 100 students at HBCUs with the Cactus Jack Foundation.By Cole Blake
- MusicNLE Choppa Gifts High School Student $5K ScholarshipNLE is giving back.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop Culture21 Savage & Chime Giving Out $100K In Scholarships For Bank Account Financial Literacy CampaignStudents must complete a six-course financial literacy program to be eligible for a scholarship.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFamily Of Astroworld Victim Setting Up Scholarship In Their HonorThe family of a victim from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is setting up a scholarship in his honor.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCordae Teams Up With Disney To Fund HBCU ScholarshipsCordae is set to appear on Disney's forthcoming Juneteenth EP, and he will reportedly be using his proceeds to help fund scholarships for HBCU hopefuls.By Joshua Robinson
- GramThe Game Praises His Son For Earning College Scholarship In An Emotional TributeThe Game celebrated his son earning a scholarship to the University of Oregon, on Instagram, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Is Becoming Megan Thee LecturerMegan Thee Stallion will be a guest lecturer at Long Island University, offering a full-ride scholarship to one student.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRick Ross' High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers AlreadyThe son of the hip hop mogul has already landed his first two big-time college scholarships as a freshman in high school. By Madusa S.
- MusicTravis Scott Gifts HBCU Scholarships Through Cactus Jack FoundationTravis Scott expands the Cactus Jack brand with a philanthropic arm. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Announces "Don't Stop" ScholarshipThe Houston Hottie links up with Amazon Music to pay two lucky fans' tuition.By Dre D.
- SocietyStudent Promised College Scholarship In 2007 Now Being Told She Can't Have ItThe real-life "Scott's Tots."By Cole Blake
- TVEllen DeGeneres & Alicia Keys Present Teen Told To Cut Dreads With $20K ScholarshipEllen DeGeneres & A. Keys come through for the vilified Texas teen. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Gifts HBCU With $250K Scholarship Fund For WomenGood deeds by CTHAGOD. By Aida C.
- GossipFuture Offers $2K Scholarships To Students As Rumors Of Baby Mama SurfaceIs he a daddy again?By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Announces $25,000 Scholarship In Sister Precious' NamePrecious' legacy will live on. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyGucci Outlines New Policies To Regain Ground Lost During "Blackface Fiasco"Gucci outlines its post-blackface vision for the future.By Devin Ch
- SportsDonovan Mitchell Gifts $25K Scholarship To Fourth-Grade Teacher's DaughterFor Mitchell, it's bigger than basketball.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph & Ayesha Curry Launch STEM Scholarship Program For Young WomenSteph & Ayesha Curry launch new scholarship for young women.By Milca P.