Boosie Badazz Facing Future Legal Action For His Caleb Wilson Scholarship Efforts

Boosie Badazz is under fire by the family of Caleb Wilson, the 20-year-old Southern University who died after a hazing incident went wrong. He was being initiated into Omega Psi Phi fraternity and to join he was forced to take punches to the chest. Sadly, he reportedly collapsed and then had a seizure moments after. It took place off campus at a warehouse of one of the three boys who were arrested. After hearing about this unthinkable tragedy, the Louisiana native wanted to pitch in by creating a memorial scholarship for Caleb. He talked about it while on a local news station recently saying, "Caleb’s life was gone too soon. Me bringing this to Baton Rouge, I feel like I’m a part of it too… so, I just want to make it right."

He actually talked about this at his 6th annual Boosie Bash Festival, an event he announced last year. It eventually went down a week before Caleb's death and the parents feel he was using his name for profit and promotion. Additionally, they claim they had no idea about this scholarship even though Boosie Badazz thanked the father for backing it at one point. With that in mind, someone's story isn't accurate. The family of Caleb claims that the rapper's isn't and they are threatening to take legal action.

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Caleb Wilson Lawsuit

Per TMZ Hip Hop, Liz Murrill is preparing to represent them and made this statement not too long ago. "Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event. They didn’t even know the event was happening. They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials. I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event."