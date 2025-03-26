Boosie Badazz Sends Out Urgent Message In Attempt To Get A Hold Of Caleb Wilson's Family

Boosie Badazz has been a major voice for the state of Louisiana for years. While there's times when his thoughts and ideas don't resonate, he's had a positive impact on Baton Rouge and the major cities across the state. His most recent efforts to help a grieving family have unfortunately taken a wrong turn. That would be the parents of Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old who tragically passed away almost a month ago. He was a Southern University student who was trying to join a fraternity on campus. One of the ways in which he could be a part of Omega Psi Phi was to take punches to the chest.

However, the hazing ritual became deadly as Wilson would reportedly collapse and suffer a seizure. This horrific incident took place away from campus at a nearby warehouse. It was owned by one of the three kids' dads and all of them are facing serious charges. Boosie Badazz has been trying to create a memorial scholarship in Caleb Wilson's name. However, the parents of his claim that they had no idea that this was happening. Boosie has since denied that he was doing this behind their backs and has said that the father was supportive of it.

Boosie Badazz Caleb Wilson Scholarship

Still, Caleb's parents are reportedly close to taking legal action against him and are calling on Attorney General Liz Murrill for assistance. Boosie was extremely disappointed after finding this out earlier this week and said it was the "ultimate betrayal." But despite Wilson's family allegedly turning on the rapper, he's still trying to reach out and assist them financially. He sent out another lengthy tweet and urged them to pick up the phone and call him to sort out what has become a messy situation.