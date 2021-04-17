tweets
- SportsTravis Kelce's Old Tweets Have Taylor Swift Fans Loving Him Even MoreKelce has tweeted about everything from squirrels to Chipotle.By Ben Mock
- MusicAsian Doll Says OnlyFans Paid Her $500K, Deletes Tweet ImmediatelyAsian Doll's comments had fans in disbelief.By Alexander Cole
- ViralJanelle Monae Responds To Thirsty Fans By Reading Their TweetsIf there's anyone who doesn't mind being open about love and lust, it's the "Age Of Pleasure" mastermind themselves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Roasted After His Two-Year-Old Tweet Ages HorriblyTory Lanez's old tweet is getting a lot of attention.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsRalo Disparages Lil Wop Over Decision To TransitionRalo spoke out about a recent situation involving Lil Wop.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPusha T Attacked By Bizarre Twitter Bot ArmyFans believe Drake might be at fault.By Alexander Cole
- GossipJaidyn Alexis Claims Blueface Wrote Nasty Tweets About Chrisean Rock On Her AccountIn addition to that bombshell, Chrisean posted text message receipts that her and Blueface were back together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Likes Tweets About Signing Ice SpiceWhile she's liked a lot of tweets about her and Spice's new friendship, some particularly stand out as a potential big move for both artists.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsShannon Sharpe Confronts Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin TweetDuring their tense exchange, Bayless told Sharpe he refuses to delete his tweet about Hamlin and insists the network wasn't mad about the post.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Blasts High Grocery Store PricesFrustrated with the effects of inflation, Cardi recently tweeted, "You might as well eat outside !!”By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Reveals His Top 12 Songs Of 2022The Odd Future founder tweeted out his year-end list in a tweet on Tuesday (December 20).By Isaac Fontes
- GramNicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's DeathNicki Minaj fires back at criticism surrounding her tweets about social media safety following PNB Rock's death. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Talks Saucy Santana's Blue Ivy Tweets: "You Ain't Miss America Yourself"She, like many people, wasn't a fan of Santana's resurfaced tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's eldest.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaucy Santana Reacts To Old Beyoncé Tweets, Calling Blue Ivy "Nappy Headed"His 2014 tweets resurfaced that showed the "Booty" rapper preferring North West to Blue Ivy. He lashed out at his critics for being "miserable and broke."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Says Her Tweet About Antonio Brown Was "Clearly A Joke"Asian Doll says her post about going to dinner with Antonio Brown was "clearly a joke."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMoneyBagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Celebrate Anniversary With A Couple Of Cute TweetsLove was in the air and on the timeline. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Hands Out "L" With First Tweet In Almost 2 YearsDr. Dre randomly responded to a tweet with "L" after not posting for almost two years.By Cole Blake
- MusicMike Dean Clarifies His Involvement With Kanye West's "DONDA"Mike Dean is reassuring fans that "DONDA" is still on the way.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter: "I Choose To Take The Bad With The Good"Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter.By Cole Blake