Asian Doll Says OnlyFans Paid Her $500K, Deletes Tweet Immediately

Asian Doll is someone who has made her fair share of headlines over the years. Overall, a lot of this had to do with her relationship with King Von. After he passed away, she was very active on social media. Her posts typically consisted of her sharing memories of the rapper and the things they used to tell each other. Although this seemed innocent enough, fans began to accuse her of clout chasing. It was pretty unfortunate, however, with every move she made, these accusations followed.

Now, the artist is doing something completely new in her career. Recently, she revealed that she would be joining OnlyFans. In some recent tweets, Asian Doll gave fans a teaser of what they could expect from her account. She is certainly not the first person in hip-hop to make an OF page. However, some were skeptical of why she needed to do this. According to XXL, one fan was curious if she is broke. This led to an interesting response that has since been deleted.

Asian Doll’s Tweet And Delete

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 14: Rapper Asian Doll performs onstage as a special guest at The Roxy Theatre on June 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“Lmaoooo Only Fans gave me $500,000 just to sign up,” she said. “Not to mention, I’m literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets. They so full [I don’t] even gotta do shows no more. That was the goal.” Fans immediately called cap on this statement, which is probably why it was deleted. As many pointed out, OnlyFans doesn’t give out lucrative deals like this. Instead, creators have to earn every single penny through subscriptions.

This is not the first time Asian Doll has been called out for allegedly lying to her followers. However, this was certainly one of those times where extra scrutiny was placed upon her. Let us know what you think of the artist starting OnlyFans, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

