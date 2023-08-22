Asian Doll’s OnlyFans Preview Has Adam22 Begging For A Feature

Asian Doll is already in her bag musically thanks to projects like Fight Night, and more recently, Let’s Do A Drill and its 2023 follow-up. As she continues to hone her lyrical craft, the black-haired beauty is hoping to stack cash in other ways. Like many other recording artists, she’s turning her time and energy to OnlyFans. Asian even claims the website offered her an astounding payday just to launch her own NSFW account.

“Lmaoooo, OnlyFans gave me $500,000 just to sign up,” Asian dished to Twitter users hating on her latest hustle. “Not to mention, I’m literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets. They so full [I don’t] even gotta do shows no more. That was the goal,” she added. While her initial preview post showed the 26-year-old flaunting her chest under a bright green top with pasties covering her nipples, she’s only turned up the heat since then.

Asian Doll Shows Us What to Expect on Her OnlyFans

On Monday (August 21), Doll uploaded a video on Instagram that shows her looking back at it while twerking for the camera in an almost-sheer outfit. “My OnlyFans drop tonight 7:30 PM,” she shamelessly promoted herself on social media. There are plenty of thirsty (as well as judgemental) replies beneath her post. The one that really caught our attention came from Adam22. “Let me get a feature 😍,” he wrote, seemingly hoping to make a joint video with the rap diva. Seeing as his wife previously got intimate with Jason Luv on camera for the world to see, it’s not surprising to see the No Jumper host flirting like this.

Her new NSFW account definitely has us talking. Still, that’s obviously not the only reason Asian Doll has been in the news this week. After Lul Tum’s charges for allegedly murdering her late ex, King Von were dropped earlier this month, she had plenty to say on social media. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

