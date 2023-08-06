Asian Doll Claps Back At Haters Commenting On Summer Walker’s Body

Asian Doll recently took to Twitter, going on a rant about haters posting negative comments about Summer Walker’s body. She claimed that disses about changes to the singer’s body are low-blows, noting that she’s “always been a baddie.” “Depression #1 side effect is weight loss,” she wrote on Twitter, “Seeing a woman not physically look like herself can be the reason.” Her post continued, Summer is bad always been a baddie so y’all hoes kicking her while she down is some low sh*t idc y’all b*tches fake & love seeing successful women down bad.”

She also added, “b*tches be swallowing pills to get thick but worried about summer walker body when they body pumped up with pills off Alibaba.com for weight gain.” Shortly after her posts, Asian Doll began to receive some criticism herself for previously selling weight-gain pills. Some social media users thought it was hypocritical for her to chime in, while she herself promoted supplements to assist weight gain. The rapper clapped back, however, claiming she simply sold them “to be funny.” “Hoes was trolling my weight,” she added, “I made 50K plus off that sh*t.”

Read More: Asian Doll Can’t Stand People Referencing King Von In Interviews

Asian Doll Says Commenting On Walker’s Body Is “Some Low Sh*t”

Walker’s been making headlines lately for her recent breakup with Lil Meech. Her subsequent social media posts have revealed that the catalyst for their split was cheating, on Lil Meech’s part. The news didn’t come as too much of a surprise to those following their relationship. Though they were only an item for a few months, they were constantly involved in scandals, most of which involved Lil Meech’s infidelity.

Walker made it clear that she doesn’t want any part of the cheating, claiming she “tried [her] best to be Jayda Wayda but [she] couldn’t.” She appears to be doing well despite the breakup, however. The songstress graced a stage in Atlanta earlier this week, showing off her twerking skills. Lil Meech, on the other hand, recently posted a photo appearing to be licked by another woman.

Read More: Asian Doll Seemingly Addresses Leaked King Von Clip

[Via]