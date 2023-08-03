Summer Walker Twerks On Car While Out With Sukihana, Sexyy Red, & Saucy Santana

Summer Walker has been in the news quite a bit as of late thanks to her relationship woes with Lil Meech. As we reported extensively, the r&b songstress took to her Instagram story where she seemingly claimed to be done with Meech. Overall, it was largely hinted that this was due to some infidelity. To make matters worse, Meech was caught on a Ring camera with another woman. Although, he maintains that the other woman was simply a cousin who he was helping with groceries.

With Lil Meech and Summer Walker’s relationship on the rocks, it looks as though the latter is trying to have a bit of fun. Summer has quite a few famous friends. For example, she is good pals with the likes of Sukihana, Sexyy Red, and Saucy Santana. Additionally, she has plenty of other industry friends to fall back on. That said, there is no doubt that the aforementioned trio is an incredibly fun bunch to hang out with. Once you add Summer Walker into the mix, you get a real wild group.

Summer Walker Out On The Town

This was on full display Wednesday night as Summer, Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and Saucy Santana all went out on the town together. This included some stops at the club, and even the nearby parking lot. In the video clip above, Sexxy Red, Suki, and Summer can be found twerking up a storm. Summer Walker could be seen doing this on top of the roof of a car. As this happened, Saucy Santana was gassing her up, and it made for a wild scene. Needless to say, it was a very fun night for the songstress.

Lil Meech claims he and Summer are not done. However, it is hard to say where their relationship stands right now. Regardless, the two remain in the headlines, for better or for worse. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

